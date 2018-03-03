Utility crews from other states work with restoration efforts in Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRESTON --Recovery efforts are still underway after Friday’s storm swept through Connecticut with heavy rain and wind as thousands were left in the dark.

One of the towns was Preston where a large tree crashed down.

The forecast called for flooding, wind gusts up to 65 miles an hour and even snow. That is what Connecticut got Friday evening and now that the storm has passed, people are still dealing with the aftermath.

“We started setting up a generator and then candles and flashlights after that,” said Bill O’Neill of Preston.

O’Neill and Michelle Lussier have lived in Preston for several years. Being in a remote area, they said everytime a storm comes, they know what it means … no power.

At 3 p.m. Friday, the neighborhood lights were out all because of a tree that toppled over the power lines on Old Jewett City Road.

“Just to microwave heating up string beans was kind of nasty. Microwaves and string beans just don’t come out well. They don’t steam well, but we had leftovers that we liked and that was okay but you could see the microwave even struggling with the power,” said Lussier.

Come Saturday morning, help was called and it immediately came. All 35 men from Mississippi who work for a utility company called KCI came to the rescue.

“Well, our company got a call and we decided, hey let’s go,” said Sam Dillard of KCI.

Running on only four hours of sleep, the men went straight to work to de-energize the power line and to cut down the tree.

“Very tired. Running on four hours of sleep since last night,” added Dillard.