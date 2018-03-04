Snow showers Sunday, Major storm Wednesday???

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect another blustery chilly day on Sunday with the chance of a few scattered rain and or snow showers late in the afternoon and evening and even into Sunday night. Also, a COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY has been re-issued for the entire Connecticut shoreline for Sunday. Tides are abnormally high due to the intense pressure of the slowly weakening storm and the full moon phase these last few days.

High pressure will nose down from central Canada with cool seasonal conditions for Monday into Tuesday before our next storm moves in Wednesday.

Wednesday Nor'easter

A strong upper-level low pressure system is forecast to develop in the Midwest and trek towards the southern Great Lakes region by Tuesday evening. The upper-level low will transfer its strength to the developing coastal storm, causing rapid intensification of a new Nor'easter as it tracks up the eastern seaboard. Moderate to heavy snowfall could accompany the storm as it continues to strengthen, passing close to the 40N/70W benchmark - the "sweet spot" for southern New England snowstorm tracks. While it will not pack the same punch as it's predecessor strength-wise, all indications currently point to another classic Nor'easter setup - except this time we could have a plowable snow event for the area.

Uncertainty

Models and ensemble forecasts are in very good agreement of the evolution of the Nor'easter, which grants high confidence the storm will happen. Differences in storm strength and exact track lend the most uncertainty in the forecast right now. The other caveat comes in whether or not precipitation type will change to rain in some spots. We expect the bulk of the area to receive all snow, but the shoreline could see mixing. However, The North Atlantic Oscillation is in a negative phase, lending confidence to a forecast of more snow.

We will monitor the evolution of this storm closely. If this storm builds like classic Nor'easter's do, it could be a moderate to major winter storm for our area.

Forecast Details:

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, chance for a few scattered showers. High: Low-mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow, watching storm potential. High: Lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Snow ending early, then partly sunny. High: 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a late snow shower. High 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 40s

