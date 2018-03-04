× Common calls out Trump’s ‘hate’ and the NRA in Oscars performance

Common called out President Donald Trump’s “hate” and the National Rifle Association while performing “Stand Up for Something” at the Oscars with Andra Day on Sunday night.

“Tell the NRA they in God’s way and tell the people of Parkland we say àse (a West African philosophy about creating change). Sentiments of love for the people from Africa, Haiti, to Puerto Rico,” Common said at the beginning of the performance.

The NRA quickly responded, tweeting a video to Common and the Academy about the NRA commitment to honoring US veterans.

“@common @TheAcademy: This is what the #NRA and its members stand for,” they wrote, making a reference to taking a stand.

This was in direct contrast to Common, who alluded to taking a knee in the song: “A knee we take for our souls’ sake.”

The rapper has been supportive of the “Black Lives Matter” movement and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was the first NFL player to kneel during the National Anthem to protest racism.

Common also called out the President and shared a message of support for immigrants.

“These days we dance between love and hate. … A President that trolls with hate. He don’t control our fate because God is great. When they go low we stay in our heights. I stand for peace, love and women’s rights.”

This line was a reference to an election 2016 rallying call by former first lady Michelle Obama, who famously said, “When they go low, we go high.”

For more on music, politics and culture, check out CNN’s #GetPolitical series.

During their performance, Common and Day were surrounded by activists representing a wide range of issues, including child activist Bana Alabed, a Syrian refugee; Planned Parenthood’s Cecile Richards; labor leader Dolores Huerta; transgender rights activist Janet Mock; “Black Lives Matter” co-founder Patrisse Cullors-Brignac; and Nicole Hockley, a Sandy Hook mother and gun control activist.

“Stand Up for Something,” from the movie “Marshall,” was nominated in the best original song category.