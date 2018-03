× Overnight fire engulfs Tolland home

A 2-alarm fire has driven a Tolland family from their home.

Firefighters responded to the call shortly after midnight, and firefighters arrived six minutes later… but found the home on Crestwood Road engulfed in flames. They immediately called for a second alarm and crews from Vernon and Ellington also responded.

The residents were able to escape the fire, although at least one person was taken to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Tolland fire clearing earlier house fire, one engine remaining for night, crews arrived on scene in 6 minutes had fully involved house fire pic.twitter.com/3GOjNL9XgF — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) March 4, 2018