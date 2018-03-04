× The Real Story: Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth

HARTFORD — The co-chairs of the specially-appointed 14-member Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth discuss their recommendations for fixing the state’s financial situation. The panel is calling for (among many other ideas) a restructuring of taxes (including a lower personal income tax, a higher state sales tax and elimination of the estate and gift tax. They also say the state would need to cut $1B in annual expenses and end collective bargaining for state employee benefits. Guests: Robert Patricelli, former CEO Women’s Health USA and James Smith, former Webster Bank CEO.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video