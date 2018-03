Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Scott Wilson, President of the Connecticut Citizens Defense league (a group whose members are gun owners) talks about the CCDL's opposition to the various proposals that have emerged, for stricter gun controls in the wake of the Florida school shooting last month. Among them are: universal background checks for all gun purchases (including online and gun show sales), raising the age to 21 for being able to buy a rifle or shotgun and allowing teachers to be armed.