Bill would make the last Saturday of October ‘Trick Or Treat Day’

HARTFORD — A bill introduced in the Connecticut State Legislature proposes to change the day Halloween is celebrated.

The bill, which was referred to Committee on Government Administration And Elections, is called An act creating “Trick Or Treat Day”.

If approved by committee, voted on and signed into law, the proposal would be effective October 1, 2018. It would make the last Saturday in October “Trick or Treat Day.”

It goes on to say, “which day shall be observed in the municipalities of the state as the designated day for children to go trick-or-treating in the state in lieu of the thirty-first of October of each year.”