Bridgeport store reopens following shooting caught on camera

BRIDGEPORT -- Business is back to normal at Sunshine Deli in Bridgeport after dramatic surveillance video showed two suspects shooting into the store last week.

Bridgeport police have identified the suspects and now working to obtain warrants for their arrest.

Four people were hit during the shooting. All suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Bridgeport police.

The store owner did not want to reveal his name but he said he got the call about the shooting while he was at home.

“I was shocked myself. Nothing like that really happens around here, just a couple of fights here and there,” he said.

Customers who frequent the store said they were shocked by the video and concerned about incidents like this happening in the city they call home.

Police chief Armando “AJ” Perez said he released the video to the community to show people this is happening in the city.

“We are not going to give up our town to a bunch of hoodlums and it’s just a small amount of people.

He said the department is working hard to prevent things like this from happening again. Perez said he just rolled out a new task force designed to amplify the efforts on tackling crime. He said more officers will be out patrolling the streets throughout the day.

“You are going to see officers out there moving people around. We are not here to abuse anybody, we are not here to violate anybody’s civil rights but we are going to go by the letter of the law,” said Perez.

Meanwhile, the store manager at Sunshine Deli said he wants reassure his customers this is not the norm.