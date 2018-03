Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- In this week's Family First, we're talking about allergies, everything from annoying hay fever to the deadly peanut allergies.

They all sort of work the same way. Your body's immune system overreacts to something that should be harmless.

FOX61 caught up with Doctor Michael White who said a lot of the treatments work on theory that you can dull that overreaction if you can slowly introduce the body to the allergen first.