Meriden woman facing deportation is granted a stay of removal

MERIDEN — A Meriden woman facing deportation has been granted a stay of removal Monday.

A press conference will be hold this evening at First and Summerfield church in New Haven at 6 p.m.

On February 5, Nelly Cumbicos received a reprieve from federal immigration.

According to a GoFundMe page for Cumbicos, she arrived to the United States 18-years ago to be with her family who had escaped Ecuador years earlier under death threats.

“While crossing the border, she and some other young women were kidnapped by banditos and held hostage for money. As the women were being relocated to another hiding spot, a motor vehicle accident occurred, and the police rescued the women,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Because the women were undocumented, the border patrol got involved and Nelly was relocated to CT to be closer to her family with instructions that ICE would be getting in touch with her. This never happened.”

