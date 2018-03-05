× Newtown man arrested after allegedly setting fire to truck outside Shelton fire house

SHELTON — Shelton Police say that Gregory Bomba, 45, of Newtown, surrendered himself to police after a February fire outside a fire house.

Police say the incident happened on February 3rd outside the Echo Hose Company #1 house, located at 379 Coram Avenue. It happened during a dinner for a former Captain at the fire station. An investigation by police determined that the fire that started in the back of a pickup truck, was arson.

The investigation led to an outstanding warrant for Bomba’s arrest. Bomba was charged with arson, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief as well as conspiracy.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and will be arraigned in court today.