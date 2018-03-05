Power slowly coming back 3 days after Friday’s nor’easter

MONROE — Power is slowly being restored in the hardest-hit areas of the East Coast, days after a destructive nor’easter downed trees and power lines, flooded coastal towns and forced a number of school districts to cancel classes — all with another storm forecast for midweek.

Residents from Virginia to Massachusetts faced a massive cleanup Monday following the storm, which was blamed for nine deaths, including two children struck by trees. Utility crews worked around the clock to restore power to the affected areas, as nearly 300,000 are struggled without electricity. At the height of the storm, more than 2 million homes and businesses were without electricity. Three days after the storm, some residents were still unsure when they could return to their homes.

The storm pounded the Eastern Seaboard with a combination of gusting winds, rain and snow, and coastal communities were left to deal with damaging high tide flooding as powerful waves and churning surf pounded shorelines and beachfront homes.

Even as the cleanup is underway, the forecast is for another storm to churn up the coast midweek.