Previewing the 47th Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade

HARTFORD — It’s that time of year again when everything looks just a bit greener than usual!

The 47th Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Parade is slated for this Saturday, started at 11:30 a.m., and FOX61 will be there to join in on all the fun!

So what can you expect? Who’s going to be there?

We got you covered:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today, the Central Connecticut Celtic Culturual Ceommitte stopped by Studio61 to talk about the parade. They are one of the sponsors. They also sponsor the Celtic Sons and Daughters Scholarship program, which recognizes the personal and educational achievements of Irish and Irish-American young men and women, as well as their contributions to their community and their interest in promoting the culture of their heritage.

Joining FOX61 this morning are this year's winners of the scholarship, Kinny Bigos of Suffield HIgh School, and Maeve O'Shea of Conard High School.