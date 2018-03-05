Residents still without power after powerful nor’easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIMSBURY – Close to 60,000 Eversource customers lost power after this weekend’s strong winter storm.

As of Monday night, over 1,000 are still searching for the lights.

“It’s been a long, cold weekend,” said Simsbury resident Sue Carlson.

All nine houses in her cul-de-sac are still without power. Some residents were forced to move into hotels due to a lack of generators.

“My wife went down to her aunt’s to take a shower yesterday. I’ve taken a cold shower. My daughter has taken a cold shower,” said Bill Story.

But Eversource Spokesperson Mitch Gross said crews are diligently working to restore power back to communities.

Although another storm is coming, Gross said the best way to prepare is to trim the trees on your property that are near power lines. It will help prevent outages.

Crews have already replaced over 500 broken utility poles and rehung over 100 miles of lines across the state.

“We understand your situation,” said Gross. “We’re asking for a little more patience. We’re getting out there. We’re getting these remaining customers back on. We know your situation.”