U2 set to finish North American tour at Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE -– Live Nation announced today, U2 will be in Uncasville on Tuesday, July 3rd as the final North American show date of U2’s upcoming eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour. Kicking off in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 2nd, the tour will now visit 17 cities in North America prior to heading to Berlin on August 31st for a string of European dates to include Cologne, Paris, Madrid, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Milan, Manchester and London. U2 will be live in Mohegan Sun Arena at 8:00pm.

Tickets are $325.00, $171.00, $106.00, $76.00 and $46.00 and go on sale Friday, March 9th at 10:00am through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster customers may log on to Ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster’s national toll free Charge By Phone number 1.800.745.3000. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, March 10th, subject to availability.