Winter Storm Watch in place as mid-week storm eyes the state

There have been a few snow showers this morning, leading to a coating of snow in spots. You may want to give yourself a little extra time to clear off that snow from your car this morning.

We'll have a little reprieve in between storms to start the work week. High pressure will nose down from central Canada with cool and seasonable conditions today and tomorrow before our next storm arrives for Wednesday into Thursday.

Wednesday Nor'easter

A strong upper-level low pressure system is forecast to develop in the Midwest and trek towards the southern Great Lakes region by Tuesday evening. The upper-level low will transfer its strength to the developing coastal storm, causing rapid intensification of a new Nor'easter as it tracks up the eastern seaboard. Moderate to heavy snowfall could accompany the storm as it continues to strengthen, passing close to the 40N/70W benchmark - the "sweet spot" for southern New England snowstorm tracks. While it will not pack the same punch as it's predecessor strength-wise, all indications currently point to another classic Nor'easter setup - except this time we could have a significant snow event for most of Connecticut.

Uncertainty

Models and ensemble forecasts are in very good agreement of the evolution of the Nor'easter, which grants high confidence the storm will happen. Differences in storm strength and exact track lend the most uncertainty in the forecast right now. The other caveat comes in whether or not precipitation type will change to rain in some spots. We expect the bulk of the area to receive all snow inland, but the shoreline could see that mix of rain and snow or a change-over to all rain before back to snow on the back-end of the storm. However, the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) is in a negative phase, favoring a forecast of more snow.

We will monitor the evolution of this storm closely. If this storm builds like classic nor'easter's do, it could be a moderate to major winter storm for our area.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Morning snow showers, then mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. Breezy, with gusts to 25 mph at times. Highs: 40-45.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Snow beginning around mid-day, with a changeover possible the further southeast you go during the evening. Slick travel likely during the PM hours. High: Lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Snow ending during the morning, then gradual clearing. High: 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a late snow showers. High 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 40s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s

