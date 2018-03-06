× 2 arrested and charged with selling drugs in Watertown

WATERTOWN — Police sya that two people were arrested after selling various drugs in the Oakville area of Watertown.

police say that Sarah Gonzalez, 32, and Lamar Curry, 33, were arrested after detectives had been watching a home in Oakville for drug activity.

Police say the home at 26 Sunny Lane had an ongoing issue of drugs being sold. During the investigation, detectives and officers got a search and seizure warrant, resulting in the arrest.

Police say a total of 31 Hydrocodone Bitartrate opioid pills were seized as well as 64 ecstasy pills. A small amount of cocaine was seized as well as five and a half ounces of marijuana. Around $1,095 was seized as well as a Ruger LCP handgun, which was registered to Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was charged with selling drugs, and released on a $50,000 bond.

Curry was charged with selling and possessing drugs as well, and he was released on a $25,000 bond.

They both are set to appear in court on March 13th.