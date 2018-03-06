× 2-year-old photographed looking at Michelle Obama’s portrait gets to meet former First Lady

WASHINGTON DC — The two-year-old who became an internet sensation over the weekend when a photo of her looking entranced by the portrait of the former first lady, got to meet Michelle Obama Tuesday.

Michelle Obama tweeted that she met Parker Curry. “Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!”

Two-year-old Parker was so awestruck by the towering portrait of Michelle Obama at the National Portrait Gallery last week that every time her mother would try to get her to turn around to take a picture, she would not stop staring at it.

The image of little Parker was captured by Ben Hines of North Carolina, who took a trip to the National Portrait Galley with his mother Donna, when he spotted a little girl in a pink coat entranced by the dramatic image of the former first lady. He posted the picture on his Facebook page and it quickly went viral.