Atty Haymond,

I was in a car accident about a year ago. It wasn’t my fault. I treated with my Doctor, an orthopedist and received physical therapy. The Doctor gave me a final report saying I’m 100% I disagree as I still have a lot of pain and discomfort. I think this will affect my personal injury case.

Should I change Doctor’s? Is there anything else I can do so the Doctor understands my condition?

Alex G