Central Michigan University shooting suspect remains in hospital with $3 million bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) -- Three days after a double homicide in a Central Michigan University residence hall, the suspect remains hospitalized in police custody.

James Davis Jr., 19, was still a patient in a Mount Pleasant hospital on Monday with a police officer stationed outside his room.

Davis is accused of shooting and killing his parents, Diva and James Davis Sr. of Illinois, around 9 a.m. Friday on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall in the Towers residence hall complex.

Davis Jr. was on the run for about 15 hours before someone traveling on a train spotted him near the Bellows Street railroad crossing and called police. Officers took him to a hospital for treatment of hypothermia and the effects of a drug overdose or interaction.

While Davis Jr. has not faced a judge for arraignment, police are holding him on $3 million bond. He will be taken to the Isabella County Jail whenever medical staff release him from the hospital.

Davis Jr. is charged with two counts of open murder and one count of felony firearms.

Central Michigan University administrators say they have been inundated with people wishing to make a donation. All donations will be earmarked for the campus Counseling Center, which will use the money to assist students.

See "Related Links" for the Central Michigan Office of Advancement page where donations will be accepted.

Students seeking counseling services during spring break may contact the Listening Ear crisis line, a local 24-hour referral line at 989-772-2918.

The Counseling Center in Foust 102 is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be contacted at 989-774-3381. Students can call or come to the center to make an appointment.

Appointments are available daily for concerns requiring immediate attention. Individuals who have concerns about the emotional well-being of a member of the Central Michigan community may submit a Care Report.

Employee assistance through Encompass is available 24/7 at 1-800-788-8630 and online.