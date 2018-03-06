Connecticut residents prepare for upcoming storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Connecticut residents are bracing themselves for the next nor'easter and so are state personnel.

During an unrelated press conference, Governor Dannel Malloy said individual cities and towns and state personnel are doing everything they can to prepare resources.

"Obviously people should take the steps that one takes anytime that we are facing 12 inches or more of snow" Malloy said.

On Tuesday afternoon, some residents headed to their local groceries stores to stock up on food and supplies just in case the roads are bad.

“Snow removal, making sure the snow blower works. My son is pretty helpful with that so he’ll help me out,” Suzane Thorpe of Colchester said.

Staying off the roads and stocking up groceries are not the only things on some people's minds.

Last weekend, thousands lost power after high winds, heavy rain and snow knocked down power lines. Eversource spokesperson Mitch Gross said crews are prepared to restore power again if this storm causes more outages.

"We are looking at our situation right now, what the possibilities are for tomorrow, we are assessing things and we'll again have all available crews, all line crews, all tree crews, whatever is needed to take care of our customers," Mitch Gross said.

Gross said he also encourages people to have supplies ready just in case.

For the latest weather updates, click here. For the latest storm closings, delays, parking bans, click here.