Enfield woman arrested for stealing $150k in cash, jewelry from Jay Z's nightclub

MANHATTAN — An Enfield woman was arrested for allegedly stealing $150,000 in cash and jewelry from a pro-boxer at Jay-Z’s Midtown nightclub this past weekend.

According to New York Daily News, Sarah Morin turned herself into police after admitting she was one of the several women wanted for stealing a Louis Vuitton bag from boxer Jermall Charlo.

The NY Daily News said Charlo got into a fight with a security guard, when one of his friends left his bag that had $25,000 in cash and $150,000 in jewelry on a table.

Security footage helped police identify Morin who returned the bag with the stolen jewelry but not with the cash, NY Daily Mail said.

