Lawsuit: ESPN hosts watched porn at work, kept ‘scoreboards’ targeting women for sex

HARTFORD — ESPN’s former anchor and legal analyst Adrienne Lawrence filed a bombshell sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit filled with lurid allegations against the network this past weekend, according to FOX News.

“ESPN is, and always has been, a company rife with misogyny,” states the first line of the complaint, according to the Connecticut Law Tribune.

WARNING: GRAPHIC ALLEGATIONS BELOW

According to the suit, male executives and talent at ESPN “keep ‘scoreboards’ naming female colleagues they are targeting for sex.” It also alleges that men openly watch porn on their computers, and made comments in Lawrence’s presence like wondering what the singer Rihanna must “taste like,” The New York Post reported.

