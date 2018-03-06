Gov. Malloy announces tractor-trailer highway ban in effect immediately until further notice

HARTFORD – Governor Malloy said he has signed an order banning travel of all tractor trailers and tandem trailers on limited access highways until further notice to assist neighboring state New York manage traffic on its worsening highway conditions.

In a release, Malloy said New York instituted a similar tractor trailer ban on highways earlier today. Drivers are advised to stay tuned for further updates as the storm is anticipated to wind down late tonight and into the morning.

“As roads continue to deteriorate and out of an abundance of caution, we are putting a tractor trailer ban in effect until further notice,” Governor Malloy said. “There are substantial concerns about driver safety and we need to keep the roads as clear as possible. Again, we are advising that folks stay home unless absolutely critical tonight.”

Bradley International Airport spokesperson Alisa Sisic, said approximately 55 percent of today’s flights have been canceled, with the most significant impact to the afternoon and evening schedule.

Sisic said they are anticipating that there will be impacts to tomorrow morning’s flight schedules as the airlines work to return to normal operations.

Passengers who are scheduled to travel, are advised to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport.

Real time flight status updates are available on our website, www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.