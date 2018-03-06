× Gov. Malloy to partially activate State’s Emergency Operations Center to monitor upcoming storm

HARTFORD – Governor Dannel Malloy said he will partially activate the state’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) beginning at 11 a.m., Wednesday due to the upcoming storm.

“We continue to monitor this weather pattern very closely and will have essential personnel at the state’s Emergency Operations Center to better coordinate rapid response to any problems that may arise,” Governor Malloy said. “We are urging residents to plan ahead and exercise caution if they need to travel – we anticipate rough afternoon conditions as the heaviest of the snow is anticipated to impact the state during the afternoon through the evening.”

Malloy said the state’s EOC will be staffed with personnel from the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, the Department of Transportation, the Connecticut National Guard, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the Department of Public Health, the Department of Administrative Services, and liaisons from Eversource and United Illuminating.

In the wake of the upcoming nor’easter Wednesday, Bradley International Airport spokesperson Alisa Sisic, said some airlines have started adjusting their schedules in anticipation of the storm. She added that they are starting to see a number of cancellations for Wednesday.

Passengers who are scheduled to travel Wednesday are advised to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport.

Real time flight status updates are available on our website, www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.