Gov. Malloy: Tractor-trailer ban on I-84 has been lifted

HARTFORD – Governor Malloy said the travel ban for tractor trailers and tandem trailers on I-84 will be lifted.

This is being done in coordination with New York State, which is also lifting the ban in their state at that same time.

The tractor trailer and tandem trailer ban had already been lifted at 10 p.m. for the remainder of the state’s limited access highways. While tractor trailers and tandem trailers are now allowed access on all limited access highways in the state, Governor Malloy urges drivers to use extreme caution as the roads are still slick.

Bradley International Airport spokesperson Alisa Sisic, said the majority of Wednesday’s night flights have been cancelled.

Sisic said with the airlines continuing to adjust their schedules in response to the storm, further cancellations are expected for tomorrow morning.

Passengers who are scheduled to travel, are advised to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport.

Real time flight status updates are available on the airport website. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number.