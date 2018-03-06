× Passenger declares ‘I am God,’ while trying to open plane door mid-flight

Talk about a scare in the air!

United Express passengers traveling from San Francisco to Boise, Idaho were in for a fright on March 5, when a middle-aged female passenger flying first class had a bizarre outburst and tried to open the emergency exit door halfway through the trip, according to FOX News.

“I want to die! Get me off this plane!” the woman reportedly yelled, before running for the exit, passengers told KBOI.

“I am God, I am God, I am God, I am God!” the woman hysterically cried as she tried to open the cabin door, before being restrained by fellow passengers with zip ties, according to the video footage.

Read more here.