Pizza Hut launches pizza-ordering sneakers

Pizza Hut is launching a second version of its pizza-ordering sneakers just in time for March Madness, according to FOX News.

.The Pie Top II sneakers can order pizza with the touch of a button, just like the prior year’s model, but the newer version can also pause live TV.

Pizza Hut partnered with shoe designer Dominic Chambrone — “The Shoe SurgeonOpens a New Window.” — to create the sneakers, which come in wheat or red.

Pie Tops II are equipped with Bluetooth technology that links the shoe to the user’s phone and Pie Tops app, allowing them to press a smart button in the shoe’s tongue and instantly submit a pizza order.

