Police, firefighters seen on camera helping save a choking puppy

NORTH READING, Mass. — Surveillance video shows North Reading police officers and firefighters saving a choking puppy, WCVB reports.

The silent videos from inside the police station show the rescue from two angles: One from above and another from down the hall.

The hall camera shows Megan Vitale and her friend rushing into the lobby with the 9-week-old Saint Bernard puppy in their arms, police said. Uniformed police officers soon rush out and begin to examine the puppy.

“When officers came around the corner, they found the puppy was not breathing, limp, and unresponsive,” officials said.

Officers were quickly joined by members of the fire department. They work together to clear the puppy’s throat using back blows and chest compressions.