Residents seek study of Connecticut police firing range

GRISWOLD — Griswold residents are urging Connecticut lawmakers to halt any plans to build a state police firing range in their community.

Dozens turned out Tuesday to testify in favor of legislation requiring state agencies to conduct a study to "identify a suitable replacement" for the current training facility in Simsbury, which is prone to flooding and is rapidly eroding.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney supports the concept. He's urging state lawmakers to consider using an independent entity outside of state governor to conduct the review. Several sites in Courtney's eastern Connecticut district have been identified over the years as potential sites for the range.

Griswold residents say they're concerned about the noise from a gun range, which would be located on a 113-acre parcel near Pachaug State Forest.