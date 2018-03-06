The month of March can be a difficult time for local public works departments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- While the school year keeps extending, many communities' snow removal budgets continue to deplete rapidly.

New Haven, however, still has nearly 30 percent of its snow removal budget at its disposal.

Opting not to pre-treat, unlike the Connecticut DOT did on state highways, saved the city perhaps $5,000, estimated Mark DeCola.

New Haven's second largest snow removal expense this season, behind road materials, is nearly $145,000 for overtime costs, so far.

"Weekends, you know, there’s overtime," said DeCola. "Anytime after 4 o’clock, it’s overtime."

Craig Cesare, the Director of Public Works in Hamden, calls the state of his town's snow budget "terrible."

Hamden's budget has been melted by weekend weather events.

"Before this storm, we are probably in a deficit of about $60,000 for the season, for the labor side of things. And, we are at our maximum amount for salt right now."

But, at least the town has plenty of salt.

"Do you, by any chance, still have salt for sidewalks," queried a woman as she entered Spring Glen Hardware, in Hamden.

"We’re a little bit iffy with ice melt and stuff," said Frank Landino, one of the owners. "We’ve got enough, hopefully, because it's supposed to be a wet snow."

Wet snow is, of course, heavy. So, make certain you stretch before and after shoveling. Experts also suggest you use your legs, not your back.

"We would like you to push the snow as far as you can and then if you have to bend, do it with the knees and then lift," said Dr. Maxwell Mitchell, a chiropractor and Co-Owner of Advanced Physical Medicine in North Haven.

Of course, now there will be other opportunities for back aches right around the corner.

"I just took a lawn mower in for a tune-up five minutes ago, 10 minutes ago," said Landino. "People are starting to bring lawnmowers in."

New Haven DPW, which tends to 231 miles of roads, is expecting two more new trucks delivered next week.