Waterbury woman accused of stealing personal tax information, opening 5 credit cards

STRATFORD — Stratford police said they’ve arrested a woman they say stole tax information to open credit cards.

Police said Blanca Quinones, 46, Waterbury, was arrested at Liberty Tax Service at 353 East Main Street. They accuse her of stealing a customer’s personal information from Liberty Tax Service, and using it to open two utility, and five credit cards for personal use.

She’s been charged with identity theft and larceny.

Quinones told police that she had worked at Liberty Tax Service for nine years preparing tax returns. When police searched the records, they found she had five pending criminal dockets and is being charged with multiple counts of forgery and larcenies.

The IRS and Connecticut Department of Revenue Services have been notified of her arrest.