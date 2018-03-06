Winter Storm Warning for most of the state as mid-week storm develops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another nor'easter will move in on Wednesday. Compared to the last one, this storm will be a lot colder which means more snow. Luckily winds will not be as strong as the last storm. But scattered outages are still possible from a combination of gusty winds and a heavy wet snow.

The latest trend that we're seeing today is to take the storm's track closer to Connecticut. This means snow could change to a period of rain late Wednesday/Wednesday night southeast of Hartford. Another think we're watching is something called the "dry slot." Basically, some drier air could also wrap around the storm later Wednesday, limiting snow accumulation in the second half of the storm.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the state Wednesday into Thursday morning for the potential for 6"+ of snow. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for New London County with less confidence of 6"+ and more rain likely.

Timing: Pre-dawn Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning (near daybreak). Snow will start off light and scattered Wednesday morning. Then become steadier and heavier through the late morning/early afternoon. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Precipitation Type & Accumulations: Right now we think most of the state gets snow with some mixing or a change to rain possible for areas south and east of Hartford. Where areas stay entirely as snow 6"-12" is likely. But where mixing or a change to rain occurs, 3"-6" is more likely. We are currently forecasting the lowest amounts in far southeastern Connecticut where just 1"-3" of snow is likely with mostly rain. The mixing line could come farther north if the storm's track comes closer to Connecticut, introducing more warm air. Precipitation type will be either snow or rain. We are not expecting sleet or freezing rain in this storm. The mixing line could come farther north if the storm's track comes closer to Connecticut, introducing more warm air. If there are any 12"+ amounts, they would be most likely in the NW hills.

Winds: Winds will gust up to 25-35 miles an hour (instead of 50-60 mph in our last storm). This will be enough to cause blowing snow and possibly low visibility at times. While usually winds of this magnitude don't usually cause power outages, they might be an issue from the combination of wet snow and gusty winds.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High: low-mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Chance for light snow showers or flurries before daybreak. Low: Upper 20s - low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Light snow showers become steady and heavier through the afternoon and evening. A changeover to rain is possible for a period of time south and east of Hartford. Slick travel likely during the PM hours. High: mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Snow ending early in the morning. Light snow could linnger into the mornign commute for areas in northern/northeastern Connecticut. Windy and mostly cloudy. High: High: 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a late snow shower/flurries. High 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 40s.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.