Winter Storm Warning for most of the state as mid-week storm develops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another nor'easter will move in on Wednesday. Compared to the last one, this storm will be a lot colder which means more snow. While gusty winds will be an issue yet again, they won't be nearly as strong this time around.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire state Wednesday into Thursday morning for the potential for 6"+ of snow.

Timing: Wednesday morning/midday through early Thursday morning (before daybreak). Snow will start off light in the morning/early afternoon then pick up in intensity through the afternoon and evening.

Precipitation Type & Accumulations: Right now we think most of the state gets snow with some mixing or a change to rain possible in southeastern Connecticut. Where areas stay entirely as snow 6"-12" is likely. But where mixing or a change to rain occurs, 3"-6" is more likely. The mixing line could come farther north if the storm's track comes closer to Connecticut, introducing more warm air. Also if the storm ends up stalling nearby before pulling away, there could be some higher amounts.

Winds: Gusting up to 25-35 miles an hour (instead of 50-60 mph in our last storm). This will be enough to cause blowing snow. While usually winds of this magnitude don't usually cause power outages, they might be an issue from the combination of wet snow and gusty winds.

Technical Discussion: A strong upper-level low pressure system in the Midwest will trek towards the southern Great Lakes region by Tuesday evening. The upper-level low will transfer its strength to the developing coastal storm, causing rapid intensification of a new Nor’easter as it tracks up the eastern seaboard. Moderate to heavy snowfall could accompany the storm as it continues to strengthen, passing close to the 40N/70W benchmark – the “sweet spot” for southern New England snowstorms.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High: low-mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Snow beginning around mid-day (light initially) then becoming heavier through the afternoon and evening. A changeover to rain is possible in southeast CT. Slick travel likely during the PM hours. High: mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Snow ending early in the morning, likely before sunrise. Windy and mostly cloudy. High: High: 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a late snow shower/flurries. High 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 40s.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.