Are you considered an essential employee?

HARTFORD — Governor Malloy has ordered that all non-essential state employees be sent home early due to today’s nor’easter.

But what about essential employees?

The standard criteria of an essential employee is an employee that performs work involving the safety of human life or the protection of property, as determined by the head of the agency, according to the Essential Services Act of 2013.

In general, essential employees are those who work in hospitals, prisons, police, emergency personnel, highway and road crews to name a few.

If you have any questions on whether you are an essential employee or not, check with your employer.

