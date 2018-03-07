× Connecticut lawmaker accused of affectionate texts, intends to resign

HARTFORD — A Connecticut legislator accused of sending affectionate texts to a 16-year-old girl, intends to resign.

Democratic Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz announced late Wednesday that Democratic Rep. Angel Arce of Hartford has “informed House leadership of his intention to resign from the legislature.”

Aresimowicz, along with Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, called on Arce to step down last week. Aresimowicz says Arce’s resignation “under the circumstances it is clearly the right thing to do.”

The Hartford Courant first published a series of texts the 57-year-old grandfather allegedly sent to the teen in 2015. They included, “I think we are going to keep a lot of secrets between us” and “you are so beautiful and gorgeous.”

Arce’s attorney released the following statement to FOX61:

“I want to thank my family, friends and supporters for their unwavering encouragement and support over the past week. It has been an honor and a privilege to represent the people of the 4th District for more than five years in the state legislature and on the Hartford Democratic town committee. I am proud of what we have accomplished in that time and the goals that we set for the future. I am also very grateful for the opportunity to have met so many wonderful people in my role as a state representative and town committee member, and to have worked alongside so many talented colleagues in both roles. Despite this, I have decided to resign from my position as a state representative and town committee member. I do not want my presence to be a distraction to the very important work that occurs at the capitol and on the town committee every day. I also do not want my family, friends and supporters to be burdened in any way. I wish the best of luck to the elected officials and staff on the town committee and at the capitol as they continue to perform their important work on behalf of the people of Hartford and Connecticut. Thank you again for your support over the past five years and especially during the last week.”

