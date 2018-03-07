× Gov. Malloy orders non-essential state employees to go home at noon due to storm

HARTFORD — Governor Malloytoday ordered that all nonessential state employees will be sent home early in staggered phases of 15-minute intervals beginning at 12:00 p.m. today – Wednesday, March 7, 2018 – in order to better manage the evening commute given the significant winter weather conditions that are forecast to impact the state this afternoon.

Releases are being staggered within agencies in order to mitigate traffic issues and minimize bottlenecks. Agency heads being required to stagger the releases are being contacted directly with specific instructions. State employees will receive specific instructions on their specifically designated release time from their agency heads.

In addition, nonessential, second-shift state employees should not report to work this evening.

“After consulting with our emergency management team, we are directing state employees to head home today in staggered phases beginning at noon in order to ensure that folks are off the roads by the rush-hour period when the snowfall is forecast to be at its heaviest,” Governor Malloy said. “We are also encouraging private sector businesses to consider similar plans. Travel will be dangerous this afternoon with white-out conditions at times – if you do not need to be on the road this afternoon and evening, please stay safely at home.”

State employees are encouraged to monitor the “Notification of Early Release/Late Opening for State Offices” page on the Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security’s website for the latest updates on state office closures during the duration of the storm.