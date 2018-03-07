Heather Locklear’s home searched after threatening to ‘shoot’ police

Police searched Heather Locklear‘s home after she threatened to “shoot” police if they returned to her home during her arrest last week on charges of domestic violence and assault on three police officers, according to FOX News.

Police obtained a search warrant to the former “Melrose Place” star’s home to address “specific threats” she made to Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies at the time of her Feb. 25 arrest.

Locklear told deputies she would “shoot them if they ever came to her house again.” However, police did not find the gun registered in Locklear’s name at her residence. She is due in court on March 13.

