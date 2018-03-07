Mid-week nor’easter bears down across the state, bringing heavy snow to parts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another nor'easter will move in on Wednesday. Compared to the last one, this storm will be a lot colder which means more snow. Luckily winds will not be as strong as the last storm. But scattered outages are still possible from a combination of gusty winds and a heavy wet snow.

The latest trend that we're seeing today is to take the storm's track closer to Connecticut. This means snow could change to a period of rain late Wednesday/Wednesday night for southeastern Connecticut and parts of the shoreline. Another thing we're watching is something called the "dry slot." Basically, some drier air could also wrap around the storm later Wednesday, limiting snow accumulation in the second half of the storm.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the state Wednesday into Thursday morning for the potential for 6"+ of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the shoreline of New London and Middlesex County with less than 6" of snow but still enough to cause slick roads.

Timing: Pre-dawn Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning (near daybreak). Snow will start off light and scattered Wednesday morning. Then become steadier and heavier through the late morning/early afternoon. Snow will be heavy at times Wednesday afternoon and evening with 1"-3" per hour snowfall rates and the chance of thundersnow! It may get a little wild for a while.

Precipitation Type & Accumulations: Right now we think most of the state gets snow with some mixing or a change to rain possible for areas south and east of Hartford. Where areas stay entirely as snow 6"-12" is likely with some higher amounts in northwestern Connecticut. But where mixing or a change to rain occurs, 3"-6" is more likely. We are currently forecasting the least snow in extreme southeastern Connecticut where just 1"-3" of snow is likely with mostly rain. Precipitation type will be either snow or rain. We are not expecting sleet or freezing rain in this storm.

Winds: Winds will gust up to 25-35 miles an hour (instead of 50-60 mph in our last storm). This will be enough to cause blowing snow and possibly low visibility at times. While usually winds of this magnitude don't usually cause power outages, they might be an issue from the combination of wet snow and gusty winds.

Waterbury preps for upcoming storm:

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Light snow showers become steady and heavier through the afternoon and evening. A changeover to rain is possible for a period of time south and east of Hartford. Slick travel likely during the PM hours. High: mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Snow ending early in the morning. Light snow could linnger into the mornign commute for areas in northern/northeastern Connecticut. Windy and mostly cloudy. High: High: 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a late snow shower/flurries. High 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 40s.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

