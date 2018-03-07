Check here for storm closings

Nor’easter causing power outages, delays across the state

Posted 5:57 PM, March 7, 2018, by , Updated at 06:56PM, March 7, 2018

HARTFORD —   Today’s nor’easter is causing outages and road issues across the state.

Power outages:

Eversource: 15,061

United Illuminating: 1,066

Metro-North:

Bradley International Airport:

Bradley International Airport spokesperson Alisa Sisic, said approximately 55 percent of today’s flights have been canceled, with the most significant impact to the afternoon and evening schedule.

Sisic said they are anticipating that there will be impacts to tomorrow morning’s flight schedules as the airlines work to return to normal operations.

Passengers who are scheduled to travel, are advised to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport.

Real time flight status updates are available on our website, www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.

