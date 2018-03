× Route 44 in Norfolk closed following jackknifed tractor trailer accident

NORFOLK — Route 44 in Norfolk is closed between Route 182 and Beckly Road following a jackknifed tractor trailer accident Wednesday afternoon.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Stay away from Norfolk! Route 44 is very slippery and the hills are making for severe travel problems. Route 44 by Tim O'Connor RD is still closed due to a tractor trailer jacknife. Numerous other spinouts and stuck vehicles are causing problems for state and local plows. — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) March 7, 2018

A tractor trailer jacknife has closed Route 44 in both directions in East Norfolk. No injuries reported and please avoid the area until we can clean up the area. — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) March 7, 2018

