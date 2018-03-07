Six injured in Chicago bus crash captured on surveillance video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. - Six people were injured in a crash involving a CTA bus in Chicago on Wednesday.

A surveillance camera captured the crash around 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of 74th and Halsted in Englewood.

A man in a white Suburban tried to turn left when an on-coming CTA bus crashed into him. The bus ran up on a sidewalk and hit a tree, fire hydrant and bus shelter.

Five people were injured on the bus, they were all treated and released from St. Bernard Hospital, according to WGN.

The driver of the suburban was taken to Christ Medical Center in stable condition. He was cited for failure to yield and driving without a license and insurance.