Stratford PD issue Silver Alert for 79-year-old man who suffers from dementia

STRATFORD — Stratford Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for Anthony Capuano, 79.

Police said Capuano was last seen on Tuesday around 6 p.m.

Police said he was driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 color blue, license plate number YW9001.

Capuano is described as a white male, 5’7” tall with brown eyes and white hair. Police said Capuano suffers from dementia and other medical issues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stratford police at 203-385-4100.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.