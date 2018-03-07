WATCH LIVE: FOX61 team coverage as nor’easter bears down across the state

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of the state Wednesday into Thursday morning for the potential for 6″+ of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the shoreline of New London and Middlesex County with less than 6″ of snow but still enough to cause slick roads.

Timing:

Snow has been falling throughout the course of the day, and now we are starting to see widespread light to moderate snow over the western two-thirds of the state. This will likely be the case throughout the rest of the evening, with the shoreline getting on a mix of rain and snow, with a transition to a heavy, wet snow late.

The heaviest will fall during the late afternoon and into the evening. 4 PM-10 PM looks like the brunt of the storm, with heavy snow and rain falling across the CT.

It’ll gradually taper off Thursday morning as lingering snow showers, so it won’t just end all at once. Roads still may be a bit slick Thursday morning.

Precipitation Type & Accumulations: Right now, we think most of the state gets snow with some mixing or a change to rain possible for areas in New London County. In areas where a mix or rain occurs, there will be a changeover back to snow before the storm departs, and that will likely accumulate to a plowable snow.

Accumulation: The biggest amounts, around 10-16″, are forecast for the hills of Litchfield County, as far south as Northern Fairfield and New Haven County. These areas will be all snow, and will likely see a period of 1-2″ per hour snowfall rates as heavy snow bands set up over the area. In central and Northeast CT, accumulations of 6-12″ are expected, with a chance to see snowfall rates around 1″ per hour. These areas will likely be all snow as well, but some mixing could occur in the CT river valley where warm air will persist. In New London County, accumulations of 3-6″ are expected, with precipitation falling as rain to start, but changing over to snow.. Areas along the New London County shoreline, are more likely to see 3″, and inland areas will be closer to 6″.

Snow Consistency: The areas with highest accumulation will likely see a fluffier snow that is easier to shovel, areas where accumulations are lower will see a heavier, wet snow.

The Wildcard: Some short-range computer models show a layer of warmer air in the CT River Valley (from Enfield to Hartford and down Rt 9 to Essex). That may limit snow totals in the Hartford area, which we will monitor very closely. Some models are also attempting to shift heavier accumulations eastward, but that has yet to be seen since the storm is still intensifying.

Winds: Winds will gust up to 25-35 miles an hour (instead of 50-60 mph in our last storm). This will be enough to cause some blowing snow and possibly low visibility at times. While usually winds of this magnitude don’t usually cause power outages, they might be an issue from the combination of wet snow and gusty winds. Overall, it looks like we’ll miss out on any widespread outages, which is great news.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Light snow showers become steady and heavier through the afternoon and evening. A changeover to rain is possible for a period of time south and east of Hartford. Slick travel likely during the PM hours. High: mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Snow ending early in the morning. Light snow could linger into the morning commute for areas in northern/northeastern Connecticut. Windy and mostly cloudy. High: High: 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a late snow shower/flurries. High 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 40s.

MONDAY: Watching another storm to our south. At this point it looks like we’ll be spared the brunt of the storm, so there may be just a few light snow showers. We’ll watch it closely.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

