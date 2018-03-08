Aftermath of the nasty nor’easter

HARTFORD -- The nor'easter that passed over us on Wednesday packed quite a punch for most of the state. Heavy, wet snow led to down trees, closed highways, and a large amount of power outages.
Here's the latest:
POWER OUTAGES
As of 4:16 a.m.:
Eversouce is reporting 124,563 outages.
United Illuminating is reporting 583 outages.
METRO NORTH:
AMTRAK:
BRADLEY AIRPORT:
Bradley International Airport is open and our snow removal operations are ongoing.
The majority of this evening’s flights have been canceled.
With the airlines continuing to adjust their schedules in response to the storm, further cancellations are expected for tomorrow morning.
Passengers who are scheduled to travel are advised to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport. Several airlines are issuing travel waivers.
Real time flight status updates are available on our website, http://www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.
TRAFFIC ALERTS:
BERLIN - Route 71 CLOSED at Church Street because of wires down on roadway.
BETHANY - Route 42 CLOSED at Cook Lane because of a tree down in wires.
BLOOMFIELD - Route 178 CLOSED near Woodford Road because of Wires down on road.
BRIDGEWATER - Route 133 CLOSED near Beach Hill Road because of a Tree down in wires.
EAST HADDAM - Route 434 CLOSED near Sheepskin Hollow Road because of a Tree on a Car.
ESSEX - Route 153 @ Maras Hill Rd CLOSED because of Tree Down with Wires(In Roadway).
EAST HADDAM - State Route 434 CLOSED because of trees down in wires.
GUILFORD - Route 77 @ Route 80 CLOSED Tree Down with wires(In Roadway).
HAMPTON - Route 97 CLOSED between Route 6 and Windham Road because of a tree down with wires.
HEBRON - Route 85 CLOSED at Mai Road because of Wires Down.
MARLBOROUGH - Route 66 CLOSED at Route 109 because of a tree down in wires.
MIDDLEBURY - Route 188 CLOSED between Wheeler Road and Curtis Drive because of wires down in roadway.
NEW FAIRFIELD - Route 37 CLOSED between Overbrook Drive and High Winds Road because of downed wires.
NORTH BRANFORD - Route 22 @ Forest Rd CLOSED because of Tree Down (In Roadway).
N. STONINGTON - Route 216 at Dennison Hill Road CLOSED because of tree down (In Roadway) with wires.
OLD SAYBROOK - Route 166 @ Troop F Entrance CLOSED because of Tree Down with Wires (In Roadway).
OLD SAYBROOK - Route 154 @ Gates Rd CLOSED because of Tree Down with wires(In Roadway).
OLD LYME - Route 156 @ Tiffany Farm Rd CLOSED because of Tree Down In Roadway).
PUTNAM - Route 12 CLOSED between Hurry Hill Road and Ware Road, for a tree down in wires.
REDDING - Route 107 CLOSED at Redding Road because of a tree in wires.
REDDING - Route 107 CLOSED at Hill Road because of a tree in wires
RIDGEFIELD - Route 102 CLOSED at Old Branchville Road because of a tree down in wires.
RIDGEFIELD - Route 116 CLOSED at Continental Drive because of a tree in wires.
RIDGEFIELD - Route 116 CLOSED near Wooster Street because of Wires down on road.
ROXBURY - Route 67 CLOSED near Wellers Bridge Road because of Wires in road.
SEYMOUR - Route 115 CLOSED by Colony Street because of a tree in wires.
SHERMAN - Route 55 CLOSED by Anderson Road because of a tree down in wires.
WILTON - Route 7 @ Honey Hill Rd CLOSED because of Tree Down with wires(In Roadway).
WOODBURY - Route 6 CLOSED at Route 317 because of a Tree down in wires.
WOODSTOCK - Route 171 CLOSED near Bradford Corner Road because of a Tree in Wires.
PICTURES AND VIDEO:
Photo Gallery