Aftermath of the nasty nor’easter

HARTFORD -- The nor'easter that passed over us on Wednesday packed quite a punch for most of the state. Heavy, wet snow led to down trees, closed highways, and a large amount of power outages.

Here's the latest:

POWER OUTAGES

As of 4:16 a.m.:

Eversouce is reporting 124,563 outages.

United Illuminating is reporting 583 outages.

METRO NORTH:

Due to numerous fallen trees, the Danbury branch will not operate until further notice. https://t.co/EufXtpKkfO — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) March 8, 2018

AMTRAK:

Service between NYP and BOS has been temporarily suspended until at least 10am Thurs. 3/8 due to severe weather. Cancellations have also been expanded for Thurs. 3/8. We hope to safely restore service as weather conditions improve and we apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/VXgPghAXJc — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) March 8, 2018

BRADLEY AIRPORT:

Bradley International Airport is open and our snow removal operations are ongoing.

The majority of this evening’s flights have been canceled.

With the airlines continuing to adjust their schedules in response to the storm, further cancellations are expected for tomorrow morning.

Passengers who are scheduled to travel are advised to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any potential rebooking options before heading to the airport. Several airlines are issuing travel waivers.

Real time flight status updates are available on our website, http://www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.

TRAFFIC ALERTS:

BERLIN - Route 71 CLOSED at Church Street because of wires down on roadway.

BETHANY - Route 42 CLOSED at Cook Lane because of a tree down in wires.

BLOOMFIELD - Route 178 CLOSED near Woodford Road because of Wires down on road.

BRIDGEWATER - Route 133 CLOSED near Beach Hill Road because of a Tree down in wires.

EAST HADDAM - Route 434 CLOSED near Sheepskin Hollow Road because of a Tree on a Car.

ESSEX - Route 153 @ Maras Hill Rd CLOSED because of Tree Down with Wires(In Roadway).

EAST HADDAM - State Route 434 CLOSED because of trees down in wires.

GUILFORD - Route 77 @ Route 80 CLOSED Tree Down with wires(In Roadway).

HAMPTON - Route 97 CLOSED between Route 6 and Windham Road because of a tree down with wires.

HEBRON - Route 85 CLOSED at Mai Road because of Wires Down.

MARLBOROUGH - Route 66 CLOSED at Route 109 because of a tree down in wires.

MIDDLEBURY - Route 188 CLOSED between Wheeler Road and Curtis Drive because of wires down in roadway.

NEW FAIRFIELD - Route 37 CLOSED between Overbrook Drive and High Winds Road because of downed wires.

NORTH BRANFORD - Route 22 @ Forest Rd CLOSED because of Tree Down (In Roadway).

N. STONINGTON - Route 216 at Dennison Hill Road CLOSED because of tree down (In Roadway) with wires.

OLD SAYBROOK - Route 166 @ Troop F Entrance CLOSED because of Tree Down with Wires (In Roadway).

OLD SAYBROOK - Route 154 @ Gates Rd CLOSED because of Tree Down with wires(In Roadway).

OLD LYME - Route 156 @ Tiffany Farm Rd CLOSED because of Tree Down In Roadway).

PUTNAM - Route 12 CLOSED between Hurry Hill Road and Ware Road, for a tree down in wires.

REDDING - Route 107 CLOSED at Redding Road because of a tree in wires.

REDDING - Route 107 CLOSED at Hill Road because of a tree in wires

RIDGEFIELD - Route 102 CLOSED at Old Branchville Road because of a tree down in wires.

RIDGEFIELD - Route 116 CLOSED at Continental Drive because of a tree in wires.

RIDGEFIELD - Route 116 CLOSED near Wooster Street because of Wires down on road.

ROXBURY - Route 67 CLOSED near Wellers Bridge Road because of Wires in road.

SEYMOUR - Route 115 CLOSED by Colony Street because of a tree in wires.

SHERMAN - Route 55 CLOSED by Anderson Road because of a tree down in wires.

WILTON - Route 7 @ Honey Hill Rd CLOSED because of Tree Down with wires(In Roadway).

WOODBURY - Route 6 CLOSED at Route 317 because of a Tree down in wires.

WOODSTOCK - Route 171 CLOSED near Bradford Corner Road because of a Tree in Wires.

PICTURES AND VIDEO:

Another huge tree across the Merritt northbound in Greenwich. Closed there too until cleared. pic.twitter.com/1ksLe59EH6 — eweather (@Eweather13) March 8, 2018

Here’s a look at the obstacle course on the Merritt Pkwy pic.twitter.com/DXQkHRFv9L — eweather (@Eweather13) March 7, 2018

Large tree has brought down lines on green house blvd in #WestHartford . Power is out in area. Occurred 15min ago @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/bR3HBjGCth — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) March 8, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: #Hartford PD has one of their emergency service units out pulling stuck vehicles. PD says this @ConnTrans bus was stuck 4 3hrs on Nelson st. PD got it safely back on road! @FOX61News @LtFoley pic.twitter.com/HTnbCnpAdZ — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) March 8, 2018

Stuck @ConnTrans bus on south main st in #WestHartford . Driver tells me she’s been stuck for hr and a half + tow truck won’t be arriving anytime soon since they’re busy @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/NyTAuvA4F0 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) March 8, 2018