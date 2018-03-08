× All you need to know about the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hartford

HARTFORD — The 47th Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off Saturday.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. on March 10 at the State Capitol. Then it takes a left on Main Street, a left on Asylum, a left on Ford Street, and then ends by the Memorial Arch.

FOX 61 will be airing the parade beginning at 11:30 a.m. and it will rebroadcast on St. Patrick’s Day at noon on WCCT.

