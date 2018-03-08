Dog rescued from storm drain in Wolcott

WOLCOTT — A blue Mastiff dog was rescued from a storm drain, according to the Wolcott Dog Pound.

In a Facebook post, Wolcott Dog Pound said they received a call of a dog in a storm drain Thursday afternoon. The dog pound said the dog, whom they named “Stormy” was found in a storm drain that leads to the reservoir on Lyman Road.

“The drain was filled with active running water,” said the dog pound. “The drain pipe ran under Lyman Road. After about an hour, some unusual techniques and apparatus we were able to get Stormy out of the drain.”

The dog pound said Stormy is malnourished and is not in good shape.

If anyone knows who Stormy is or where she came from, you are asked to contact the Wolcott Dog Pound or Wolcott Police Department at 203-879-1414.