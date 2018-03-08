× DPH: 7 more deaths attributed to the flu in Connecticut

HARTFORD – Seven people died of the flu last week in Connecticut according to the Department of Public Health’s weekly report.

“While the numbers of hospital and outpatient visits attributed to the flu have decreased over the last several weeks, we still have several more weeks to go in this flu season, and I continue to urge people to take precautions to prevent contracting or spreading the flu,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Pino.

According to this week’s update, flu activity has peaked in Connecticut but remains high and widespread. DPH said statewide emergency department visits attributed to the flu have decreased for the last four weeks, but at 8.8 percent, remain well above the baseline level of 5 percent statewide.

A total of 2,273 patients have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of flu between August 27, 2017 and March 3, 2018. A total of 7,733 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during this season, DPH said.

So far this season, 112 deaths have been attributed to the flu (85 associated with influenza A, 27 with influenza B).

Of these deaths, 91 were among patients over the age of 65.