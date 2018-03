EAST HARTFORD — The Connecticut State Police Department said that Route 2 East is experiencing heavy delays after an accident in East Hartford.

They said the multi-vehicle crash involved two tractor-trailer trucks and two cars, resulting in serious injuries. The eastbound lanes are closed with traffic exiting off exit 5A.

NOW: heavy delays on route 2 in #EastHartford following serious multi vehicle crash. @CT_STATE_POLICE says Serious injuries reported @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/vMEYxJnmwX — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) March 8, 2018