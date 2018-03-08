Go
Search
Replay:
FOX 61 News At 4
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Morning News
Parent Portal
HOPE
CT Home
Contests
Traffic
Weather
37°
37°
Low
21°
High
39°
Fri
28°
41°
Sat
25°
41°
Sun
24°
44°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Check here for storm closings
March 5 to March 11
Posted 5:16 PM, March 8, 2018, by
FOX 61 Staff
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Google
Email
×
March 5 to March 11
Thursday, March 8
FCC
Popular
Gov. Malloy: ‘NRA has become a terrorist organization’
70 cargo containers fall off ship in North Carolina
Latest News
Winter nor’easter warmly welcomed in Plantsville
A Facebook post about her deputy ex-husband got her arrested
Mom locked out of iPhone for 47 years after letting 2-year-old play with it
March 5 to March 11
News
Snowball fights in Rome as Europe hit by ‘beast from east’ cold snap
Seen On TV
February 26 to March 4
CT Home Show
71st Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show
CT Home Show
The Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show kicks off this weekend at the Connecticut Convention Center
News
George and Amal Clooney to donate $500,000 to students organizing against gun violence
News
A lack of an Oxford comma cost dairy $5 million
News
Day care owner gets 30 months in prison for baby death
St. Patrick's Parades
All you need to know about the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hartford
Trending
Pizza Hut launches pizza-ordering sneakers
Entertainment
Jennifer Garner helps sell Girl Scout cookies for her daughters troop
News
Chip and Joanna Gaines ready to launch new ‘Fixer Upper’ series
Seen On TV
February 5 – February 11
News
Passenger declares ‘I am God,’ while trying to open plane door mid-flight
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.